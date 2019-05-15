Trump to Visit South Korea in Late June - White House

"Trump will visit the Republic of Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in, in conjunction with his travel to the region to attend the G20 Summit in late June," the statement said. "President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea."
READ MORE: Trump Welcomes Statements Made by Putin About North Korea
The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. Kim Jong-un also held two summits with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)