Trump to Visit South Korea in Late June - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump will visit South Korea in late June to discuss efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Trump will visit the Republic of Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in, in conjunction with his travel to the region to attend the G20 Summit in late June," the statement said. "President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea."

© REUTERS / Department of Justice Pyongyang Accuses US of Violating Deal After North Korean Cargo Ship's Seizure

In April Moon Jae-in visited Washington to meet with Trump to discuss a range of mutual concerns including North Korea, trade and other interests. Back then presidents discussed paving a way forward on denuclearizing North Korea, the White House Press Secretary’s Office said in a statement.

READ MORE: Trump Welcomes Statements Made by Putin About North Korea

The situation on the Korean Peninsula improved last year with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. Kim Jong-un also held two summits with Trump, with the parties having reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.