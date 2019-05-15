Register
17:22 GMT +316 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    F-21. For India, from India

    Lockheed Martin Offers Exclusive F-21 Fighter Jets to India

    © Photo: YouTube/Lockheed Martin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1214

    American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has also proposed to set up a manufacturing facility in India adding that if New Delhi decides to go ahead with the purchase, it will not sell the new F-21 jets to any other country.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Hoping to get an upper hand against rivals like MiG-35 and Dassault aviation's Rafale, Vivek Lall, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for Lockheed Martin, told Indian news agency Press Trust of India that the newly designed jets would be able to operate across 60+ air stations in India.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) in its Request for Information (RFI) last year had stated it envisaged to procure 114 jets at about a cost of $18 billion. The amount is billed as one of the world's biggest military procurements in recent times.

    READ MORE: MiG21 Downing Pakistan's F-16 Could Soil Lockheed's $21Bln India Dream — Scholar

    "We understand India's unique requirement and this offer is a way of showing how important India is to our company. It is a modern cockpit and has significant piece of ability to synthesize information. These are unique capabilities that we are not offering to any other country in the world", Lall said.

    These jets have a superior engine matrix, electronic warfare system along with weapons carrying capacity, he added.

    F-21. For India, from India
    © Photo: YouTube/Lockheed Martin
    F-21 Combat Aircraft Will Give India Significant Edge - Lockheed Martin
    In response to some concerns the new F-21s appear similar to the F-16s, Lockheed Martin clarified that the F-21s may have a similar look to the F-16s currently being used by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), but in reality are quite different.

    Along with a traditional bloom-delivered refueling facility, these jets also possess an extendable hose-and-drogue refueling probe. F-21s have 12,000 hours of service life air, an additional 40 percent weapons carrying capability and boasts of a cockpit that has a very large display area.

    As a part of the proposed deal with New Delhi, Lockheed has also envisaged setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with the Indian behemoth Tata group in case the deal goes through. 

    READ MORE: Netizens Call Out Lockheed Martin for Peddling Old Tech to India 

    In 2016, the US called India a "Major Defence Partner" and hoped to lay a foundation for better and more technologically advanced deals.

    India of late has looked to up its ante on defence procurements, following the recent skirmish it had with neighbour Pakistan. The skirmish came in the wake of the 14 February terror attack that killed 40 Indian service personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

     

     

    Related:

    Lockheed Martin’s Experimental Low Boom Supersonic Plane Enters Production
    As a 'Car Door Closing': Lockheed Martin Building Ultra-Quiet Supersonic Jet
    F-35 Production Nearly 40 Percent Up From 2017 Level - Lockheed Martin
    Lockheed Martin Defends Troubled F-35 After Acting Pentagon Chief's Criticism
    Tags:
    advanced capabilities, fighter jets, purchase, Lockheed Martin, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    World's Most Beautiful Underground: Moscow Metro Celebrates 84th Anniversary
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse