US Imposes Visa Curbs on Pakistan Government Officials: Report

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has confirmed that the US has imposed visa curbs on three senior interior ministry officials in light of a disagreement between the two countries over repatriating deportees.
READ MORE: Pakistan Urges US to Refrain From Attacking Iran
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has told the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that curbs have been applied on an Additional Secretary, a Joint Secretary and the Director General (Passports), the Pakistan daily Dawn reported.
READ MORE: Pakistan ‘Bows Before’ US Pressure, Ditches Joint Pipeline With Iran – Report
Foreign Minister Qureshi, however, clarified that in general there are no visa restrictions by the US government on Pakistani citizens.
All comments
Show new comments (0)