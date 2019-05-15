US Imposes Visa Curbs on Pakistan Government Officials: Report

The US and Pakistan are currently involved in a row over the repatriation of deportees. Over the past 18 months, Washington has deported over 100 Pakistanis. This is the first time that authorities in Islamabad have insisted on the credentials of the deportees being verified.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has confirmed that the US has imposed visa curbs on three senior interior ministry officials in light of a disagreement between the two countries over repatriating deportees.

READ MORE: Pakistan Urges US to Refrain From Attacking Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has told the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that curbs have been applied on an Additional Secretary, a Joint Secretary and the Director General (Passports), the Pakistan daily Dawn reported.

© AP Photo / Jon Elswick US Bans Chinese, Pakistani Firms From Exporting Sensitive Tech Amid Iran Tension

The sanctions were imposed after the Pakistani government insisted that the US needed to fulfil all legal requirements before deporting over 70 Pakistanis. The US put the restrictions on the three officials who are overseeing Pakistan's policy on accepting nationals deported from other countries.

READ MORE: Pakistan ‘Bows Before’ US Pressure, Ditches Joint Pipeline With Iran – Report

Foreign Minister Qureshi, however, clarified that in general there are no visa restrictions by the US government on Pakistani citizens.