17:24 GMT +316 May 2019
    China to Help Sri Lanka Contain Communal Hatred, Fake News on Social Media

    Asia & Pacific
    Chinese President Xi has said Beijing is always ready lend Sri Lanka a hand and will provide any assistance to the country at any time.

    New Delhi (Sputnik):  A Chinese technical team will be visiting terror-hit Sri Lanka soon to help it contain communal violence being fanned through social media. 

    It will also help Sri Lankan security forces to curb fake news leading to hatred and violence in different parts of the country.

    READ MORE: Threat of More Islamist Militant Attacks Contained — Sri Lanka Army Chief

    The decision about this took place during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Mathripala Sirisena on Tuesday evening in Beijing.

    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media After Violence in Country - Report
    Sirisena also sought Chinese help, expressing an inability to trace the individuals provoking extremist sentiments and boosting terrorism through false information via social media.

    "The Chinese president agreed to provide necessary technological expertise and equipment to the country immediately. He also informed President Sirisena that a Chinese technical team will be sent to Sri Lanka soon to look into the matter", a statement issued by the president's Media Division reads.

    The Chinese president has also agreed to immediately release 100 Jeeps and other equipment to the Sri Lankan police. The two governments also signed an agreement boosting closer cooperation in the field of defence, following the discussions.

    READ MORE: Sri Lanka Bans 3 Islamist Groups Suspected of Being Involved in Easter Bombings

    Sri Lanka has been witnessing violence in different parts of the country in recent weeks.

    Since the Easter bombings on 21 April in which 253 people were killed and over 500 injured, the government had to suspend social media platforms such as Facebook, Skype and WhatsApp three times.

    On Sunday, violence erupted in the country's North Western Province leading to the vandalisation of several shops, factories, and houses. The recent spate of violence erupted after someone posted an inflammatory message on Facebook.

     

     

    Tags:
    technical support, fake news, social media, China, Sri Lanka
