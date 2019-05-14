Register
15:26 GMT +314 May 2019
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally at Ramlila ground in New Delhi, India, May 8, 2019

    Indian PM Trolled For Claiming He 'Used' Emails, Digital Camera in 1980s

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Asia & Pacific
    Modi, who was mercilessly trolled a couple of days ago for his comments that the 26 February Indian air strike in Pakistan was carried out at his behest “as clouds would prevent radar detection”, came under fire online again for claiming he used a digital camera and email even when these were not available.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left many in the country amused by claiming that he used emails and a digital camera in 1980s. The claim appears to have served as fresh fodder for some trolls and baiters in the ongoing parliamentary election season.  

    Modi, during an interview to a media house, stated that he used a digital camera in 1988 during a public meet of senior party leader Lal Krishan Advani.

    "It was in 1987-88 that I used the digital camera for the first time. Advani (his party leader) was addressing a meeting in Gujarat. I clicked his photograph and emailed it to Delhi. The photo was published the next day and Advani was surprised that his coloured photograph was published".

    The first digital camera (as we know it today) was a Fuji DS-1P made in 1988.

    On the day the interview was broadcast, the trolling spree on Twitter was relentless.

    Any guesses as to what @narendramodi email id was in 1988? 

    Modi ahead of his times:

    Modi invented Digital camera, EMail, like gas from the gutter & clouds which could not be penetrated by radars. Ask any Bhakt. https://t.co/sPrmrSaFmZ

    Mr Modi is the 1st PM to have 

    Netizens have mocked the prime minister, adding #ModiLies #DigitalCamera #Email #CloudyModi, #RadarModi, #ModiCloud hashtags.

    Indian air force Jaguar fighter aircrafts (File)
    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    Modi Mocked for Saying Indian Jets Could Use Clouds to Hide From Pakistani Radar
    Modi has recently been mocked online and criticised by the opposition over another controversial comment. In a weekend interview, he said cloud cover was able to help the country's warplanes evade Pakistani radars during the Balakot strikes in late February.

    When reacting to the statement, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi noted that the country's air force would bring down Indian warplanes despite them emerging from “behind the clouds”.

    The India-Pakistan tensions were provoked by a February terror attack killing 40 Indian security personnel claimed by a Pakistan-based terrorist group. The escalation culminated in the 27 February dogfight which saw the two countries allegedly lose one warplane each, one day after the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes against a suspected Jaish-e Mohammad training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, reportedly eliminating a number of facilities and militants.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
