Woman Seeking Salary Assaulted With Sticks in Indian State (VIDEO)

A video shows the woman getting into a verbal altercation with a few men while asking for her salary. The men start beating her with sticks and dragging her by her hair in the middle of the road. Bystanders simply looked on.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a video circulating on social media, a woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was brutally assaulted by a group of men for allegedly demanding her monthly salary.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

​The woman worked at a salon. Since her salary, which was due on 1 May, was delayed, she requested that her employer pay it at the earliest possible time.

The incident came to light when journalist Bhartendu Sharma alerted the police on Twitter and informed them about the location.

Taking note of the incident, police in Uttar Pradesh have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was badly injured in the incident, has reportedly filed a case with the Knowledge Park police station.