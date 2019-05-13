Sri Lanka Police Impose Curfew in North Western Province After Mosques Attacks

Sri Lanka's police have imposed fresh curfews in the country after anti-Muslim riots engulfed several towns weeks after the Easter bombings.

"This is to control the spreading of violence," spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan government announced that they had blocked some social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber. The decisions come as a number of mosques and Muslim properties have been attacked in a single day on the west of the country.

Following the attacks, police arrested a group of people, but people demanded their release.

On 21 April, Easter Sunday, churches and hotels were targeted in a series of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. At least 253 people were killed, including 46 foreign nationals, while over 500 others were left injured.

Sri Lankan government officials have confirmed that the seven suicide bombers involved in the attacks were Sri Lankan citizens associated with Daesh's* splinter Islamist group — National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ). The NTJ was previously known for its attacks against Buddhists and Sufis.

*Daesh — a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and a number of other countries