Sri Lanka Police Impose Curfew in North Western Province After Mosques Attacks

"This is to control the spreading of violence," spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan government announced that they had blocked some social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber. The decisions come as a number of mosques and Muslim properties have been attacked in a single day on the west of the country.
Following the attacks, police arrested a group of people, but people demanded their release.
Sri Lankan government officials have confirmed that the seven suicide bombers involved in the attacks were Sri Lankan citizens associated with Daesh's* splinter Islamist group — National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ). The NTJ was previously known for its attacks against Buddhists and Sufis.
*Daesh — a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and a number of other countries
