Register
14:36 GMT +313 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers take up their positions at a checkpoint on a street in Colombo on April 25, 2019, following a series of bomb blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels on the Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka

    100 Indians Among 600 Terror Suspects Deported From Sri Lanka - Report

    © AFP 2019 / Jewel SAMAD
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The deportations come as part of the island nation’s endeavour to restructure its security apparatus as promised by President Maithripala Sirisena following serial terror attacks that rocked Sri Lanka on 21 April, leaving 253 killed and over 500 injured.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Sri Lankan government has cracked down on terror suspects after the Easter Sunday serial terrorist blasts and deported some 600 foreigners from Colombo last week, including 100 Indians, the Indian daily The Pioneer reported.

    There were 200 Muslim religious preachers (Maulvis) among the ones deported, the media report said.

    READ MORE: Threat of More Islamist Militant Attacks Contained — Sri Lanka Army Chief

    The Sri Lankan government is screening 1,200 individuals suspected to have terror links. After confirmation, they would also be deported from the country.

    Clerics from Pakistan and the Maldives were also among those deported from the country.

    Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
    Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media After Violence in Country - Report
    Apart from the 200 Muslim religious preachers, the island nation's authorities have earmarked 400 others who travelled to the nation on tourist visas and were engaging in radicalisation activities.

    According to the report, prior to the Easter Sunday attacks, the chief of National Thowheed Jamat, Zaharan Hashim, was in southern India for three months. He was there below the radar of India's Intelligence Bureau and hence remained undetected during his stay in India.

    READ MORE: Twelve Hard-Core Terrorists in Sri Lankan Custody — President

    The process of deportation commenced on Tuesday and by Thursday the country got rid of 600 radicals from its soil. Amid the deportation, the government informed foreign diplomatic missions about the ongoing process.

    Citing sources, the daily revealed that radical Muslim preachers were members of international networks of terror groups, like al-Qaeda* and Daesh*, that have the imposition of radical Islam in the countries of their domicile as their ultimate goal through the use of terrorism.

    *Terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Threat of More Islamist Militant Attacks Contained - Sri Lanka Army Chief
    Sri Lanka: Ex-Army Man Held with Hundreds of Bullets, Swords
    Terror-Hit Sri Lanka Unearths Islamist Militants’ 10-Acre Training Camp - Report
    Sri Lanka Reinstates Temporary Ban on Social Networks – Reports
    Tags:
    terror attack, radicalism, terrorist, suspect, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse