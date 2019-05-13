Death Toll From Cyclone Fani in Eastern India Reportedly Rises to 64 (PHOTOS)

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The death toll from the powerful tropical cyclone Fani, which hit the eastern Indian state of Odisha last week, has risen to 64, the broadcaster NDTV reported on Monday.

The coastal city of Puri, where rescuers have found the bodies of another 18 people, has been hardest hit by the cyclone, according to the broadcaster NDTV.

The death toll previously stood at 43.

#CyclonicStormFANI: The death toll has risen to 64 in Odisha — 39 in Puri, 3 in Kendrapada, 4 in Mayurbhanj, 3 in Jajpur, 6 in Cuttack, 9 in Khordha. #Fani #FaniUpdates #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/E0GgqoaYRW — First India News Rajasthan (@1stIndiaNews) May 13, 2019

The authorities are now engaged in rebuilding the affected areas, in which tens of thousands are involved, including the country's military.

​Over one million people across Odisha have been evacuated and relocated to temporary residence camps because of the devastating cyclone. On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a relief package for those affected, including cash, rice, and polythene sheets.

#Bhubaneshwar, same road before and after cyclone #Fani. Trees are absent now because they saved other infrastructure. Want more proof how important they are for disaster management. Source: net. pic.twitter.com/zQ00TRJW2m — Rajkumar Maduri (@MaduriRajkumar) May 13, 2019

​Experts have said Fani is one of the most devastating cyclones to hit India in the last 20 years and the most powerful cyclone to strike Odisha since 2014.