Power of Christ Compels You! Evangelicals Seek to Bring Jesus’ Gospel to N Korea

The head of the Christian broadcaster insisted that their signal will cover all of the DPRK, and they will employ natives of the Korean Peninsula for the task of the radio station’s programming.

An evangelical broadcaster called the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) now intends to use a powerful radio transmitter to broadcast Christian messages to North Korea.

According to a statement posted on the company’s website, “land has been gifted to FEBC in South Korea, located in just the right place for a powerful radio station to send broadcasts that can be heard across the entire country of North Korea”.

© REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany Uproar as Egyptian Priest Warns Christian Women Against ‘Inappropriate Clothes’

As FEBC president Ed Cannon explained to CBN News, the transmitter in question is “an AM station, 250,000 watts, which will clearly cover North Korea".

"We've secured a location on the western coast of South Korea just a few miles south of the Demilitarized Zone. It's a perfect location because the signal goes across the ocean for a few miles and then goes right into North Korea", he said.

Cannon also added that the FEBC's strategy involves using “indigenous people in their native language to produce programming”, and they already have plenty of people from South Korea, as well as a number of North Korean defectors, for this latest endeavour.

The FEBC also issued a call for donations, seeking to raise some $250,000 to fund the broadcasting initiative.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks Highlight the Ongoing Persecution of Christians

While Christianity is discouraged by the North Korean government due to the religion’s apparent association with the United States, approximately 1.7 per cent of the country’s population is Christian.

Pyongyang boasts several churches – including Protestant churches, a Catholic cathedral and a Russian Orthodox Church – and in 2016, Christmas was celebrated in North Korea.