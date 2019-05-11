India Allows Ukrainian Plane Intercepted by IAF to Continue Flight – Reports

According to the Press Trust of India news agency, the pilots’ questioning and examination of the aircraft lasted for several hours. As nothing suspicious had been found, the plane was reportedly allowed to continue the flight.
It still remains unknown why the An-12 has changed the flight path.
READ MORE: UN Needed to Prevent US Sanctions From Hurting India's Exports — Analysts
The situation on the Indian-Pakistani border has traditionally been tense over competing claims to parts of the Kashmir region. Tensions in the region escalated in February when the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, located on the Pakistani side of Kashmir, in retaliation for an attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy earlier that month.
All comments
Show new comments (0)