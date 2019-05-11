Chinese State Media Reveal Key Points in Sino-US Trade Dispute

Following the end of the latest round of the negotiations between China and the United States in Washington DC, Chinese state-run media outlets reported Saturday about the three main issues that remain in the US-China trade dispute.

In particular, the People's Daily newspaper and the Xinhua news agency echoed each other saying that in addition to the lifting of additional duties other points included trade imbalances and reaching a balanced trade deal text.

"China will never yield to the United States side's maximum pressure and will not compromise on matters of principle. China has made clear, its call to eliminate all additional tariffs to resume normal bilateral trade", the People's Daily said. "China clearly requires that the trade procurement figures should be realistic; the text must be balanced and expressed in terms that are acceptable to the Chinese people and do not undermine the sovereignty and dignity of the country", it added.

READ MORE: Analysts Suggest Trump Nuclear Talks Invitation to China Aggravates Tension

Xinhua also said that lifting all the additional tariffs was the "common demand" of US business and that both countries needed to show greater patience and perseverance to overcome the difficulties.

© AFP 2019 / NICOLAS ASFOURI US-China Trade Dispute Negative For World Economy - French Finance Minister

US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that the possibility of removing the sanctions depended on the outcome of future negotiations between the United States and China. Trump added that the latest tariffs, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, would produce "massive payments" that would go directly to the US Treasury Department.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in an interview with Chinese CCTV broadcaster on Friday said that Beijing will be forced to retaliate but hopes Washington will exercise restraint.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement later on Friday, that Trump had ordered tariffs to be raised on all remaining US imports from China, which are valued at around $300 billion.

READ MORE: Trump Says Beijing Broke Trade Deal During US-China Talks

Washington and Beijing have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged when Trump decided to impose 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods last June, in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of trade duties.

The Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, led a delegation to Washington DC for bilateral talks this week. He said the parties agreed to hold the next round of talks in Beijing next week.