Man in Pakistan Arrested for Trying to Burn Girl Alive After Rejection - Report

Despite sustaining burns to various parts of her body, the victim remains in a stable condition after she was rushed to a local hospital.

Authorities in Pakistan have detained a man who allegedly attempted to murder a 16-year-old girl by burning her alive after she refused his marriage proposal, Gulf News reports.

According to the newspaper, the incident, which occurred in the Muzzafargarh district of Punjab Province, was reported by the girl’s mother who was woken up at night by her daughter’s screams and saw “two men were running away after pouring oil on her daughter and setting her on fire”.

While the woman and other relatives of the girl helped extinguish the flames, a subsequent search of the site of yielded a purse containing “a photo, some money and a chit with two mobile numbers on it”.

The distraught mother claimed that the suspect and his as yet unidentified accomplice tried to kill her daughter after she rejected a marriage proposal made earlier by the man’s parents.

The girl was rushed to the Muzzafargarh District Headquarters hospital, and police told the newspaper that she is in a stable condition despite sustaining burns to her face, body and arms.