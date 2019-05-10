Twitter on Fire Over Time Magazine’s Critical Story on Indian PM Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik): Time magazine has featured Prime Minister Modi on the cover of its international edition with a controversial headline.
In its tweet promoting the latest issue, set to be released on 20 May, the magazine asks, "Can the world's largest democracy endure another five years of a Modi government?"
The author is the son of late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer and Indian journalist Tavleen Singh.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, a Hindu nationalist party, is often blamed by opposition parties for the rise in hate speech and violence against Muslims. Human Rights Watch has documented an increase in attacks on Muslims and lower-caste Hindus by so-called cow vigilantes since the BJP came to power.
Modi's detractors were quick to grab the opportunity to prove their point
However, others were very disappointed by the Time magazine story.
Having started on 11 April, the seven-phased parliamentary election will last until 19 May. With five phases already completed, the remaining two phases of the election will be held respectively on 12 May and 19 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May 2019.
