Register
20:02 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Priyanka Vadra, daughter of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi, receives a floral garland from supporters during an election campaign in her mother’s constituency of Rae Bareli, India, Wednesday, April 23, 2014.

    India’s Ruling and Opposition Parties in War of Words Over Gandhi 'Navy Holiday'

    © AP Photo /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Three decades after India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his Italy-born wife Sonia Gandhi apparently used the country’s naval assets for an alleged “family vacation”, India’s ruling party and the main opposition Congress Party are clashing over the matter.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The "alleged family holiday" in 1987 by Rajiv Gandhi, his Italian-born wife Sonia Gandhi and their children, using a naval aircraft carrier and an accompanying flotilla of ships and helicopters, is driving up tensions between the parties as they engage in a war of words. 

    On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used an election rally to claim that one of his predecessors and Congress leaders, in an oblique reference to Rajiv Gandhi, used the Indian Navy's INS Viraat aircraft carrier as his "personal taxi" to take his family on a 10-day holiday to India's Lakshadweep Island.

    Indian Prime Minister Narinder Modi addresses a public rally in Srinagar on November 7, 2015
    © AFP 2019 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    Robbers Posing as PM Modi Supporters Dupe Family in Indian State - Report
    "The ship was on duty but was diverted to pick up the Gandhis. Rajiv Gandhi's in-laws were also present. Should foreigners have been carried on an Indian warship? Wasn't this playing with India's security?," he added.

    Interacting with foreign correspondents at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday commented on the matter. 

    "Photographs of that event are in the public domain. If you [a foreign correspondent] are asking me whether we are going to retract on that view, or rebut on what navy veterans are saying. Not at all, I don't comment on what service veterans have said."

    READ MORE: Rafale Deal Becoming Modi’s Nemesis as Opposition Steps Up Probe Demand

    "As far as we [the BJP] are concerned, a former prime minister of the Congress Party took a family vacation on a naval warship. If you chose to ask for votes in the names of those [Rajiv Gandhi] leaders, then you are also answerable for their misdemeanours. An entire warship and a flotilla are taken away to another destination," Sitharaman stated.

    On Thursday, the Congress Party challenged Prime Minister Modi's allegations, citing the statements of three former Indian Navy vice admirals, who claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was on an official visit to the Lakshadweep islands and had also visited the INS Viraat in his official capacity and spent two nights on board.

    Cobra
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Wildlife Complaint Filed Against Indian Politician Over Snake Handling (VIDEO)
    The naval veterans also confirmed that no Italians or other foreigners accompanied Gandhi on the ship, saying that they would have been court-martialled had this been the case.

    A former chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral L. Ramdass, also clarified no ships were diverted for the personal use of the Gandhi family.

    ​Congress President Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, admitted to visiting and staying on the INS Viraat.

    "I've been on the Viraat. I've been with my father on it when he was the PM. Of course there are pictures. He had gone for an official visit… and I accompanied him…. Holiday on the INS Viraat? That's crazy. Why would anyone holiday on an aircraft carrier? It's not a cruise ship!", Rahul Gandhi told the Hindustan Times in an interview.

    READ MORE: ndian PM Modi's Assassination Plot Disclosed In Maoist Letter — Police

    Twitter was blazing with comments, while some called it a non-issue as it happened 30 years ago. There was no dearth of those who saw it as misuse of official privilege.

    Related:

    Indian PM Modi Casts His Vote in National Elections
    Pakistan Says Modi's Nuclear Threat Disregards Strategic Stability in South Asia
    Modi Says 'Warned Pakistan of Consequences' if Indian Pilot Not Freed
    India's Rainbow Opposition Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 PM Candidature
    Tags:
    opposition parties, allegations, elections, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse