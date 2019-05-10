IAF Intercepts & Forces Plane Entering Indian Airspace From Pakistan to Land

The aircraft had deviated from its scheduled flight path and entered Indian airspace in north Gujarat at 3:15pm local time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The IAF on Friday intercepted a plane which entered India from Pakistan and forced it to land in the state of Rajasthan.

"Since ATS routes in the area were closed due to the current geopolitical situation, and the aircraft entered Indian air space from an unscheduled point. The air defence interceptor on operational readiness was scrambled and vectored towards the unknown aircraft for investigation," the IAF added.

​​According to an IAF official, the aircraft initially didn't respond to its radio messages but eventually landed in Jaipur.

Civilian traffic through Pakistani airspace is completely closed off with India due to tensions between the two neighbours.

The tensions intensified in mid-February when at least 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in the Indian state of Jammu and Kahsmir. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group claimed responsibility for the attack. Later, on 26 February, the Indian Air Force conducted airstrike in Pakistan's Balakot, and Islamabad swiftly retaliated, leading to a further escalation.