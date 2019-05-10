Militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir Village; Locals Stage Protest

The militant was killed in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, during a gunfight which broke out during a search operation that security forces conducted after receiving a tip-off.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Security forces in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday killed a militant during a search operation in a village in Shopian district. The incident caused uproar among the local residents, who staged a protest over it.

The terrorist was later identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai from Model Town, Sopore.

Official said the gunfight broke out after the joint teams of the army and the state police launched a search operation in the village. "A terrorist was killed in the gunfight. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site," an Indian Army official said.

​All shops and other business establishments were shut down in nearby Sopore, while public transport remained off the roads in view of the killing.

On 3 May, at least 20 civilians suffered pellet injuries in the same district during clashes with the Indian security forces that erupted after the killing of three militants from the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

According to the data available on South Asia Terrorism Portal, at least 75 terrorists were eliminated in the counter-terror operations of Indian security forces in 2019.