Militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir Village; Locals Stage Protest

New Delhi (Sputnik): Security forces in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday killed a militant during a search operation in a village in Shopian district. The incident caused uproar among the local residents, who staged a protest over it.
The terrorist was later identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai from Model Town, Sopore.
READ MORE: Indian Soldier Saves Woman, Child in Kashmir by Donating Blood, Earns Praise
#IndianArmy#OpRamnagar (Shopian). One terrorist killed. Weapons & warlike stores recovered in joint operation.@adgpi@PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD @crpfindia @JmuKmrPolice— NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 10, 2019
All shops and other business establishments were shut down in nearby Sopore, while public transport remained off the roads in view of the killing.
On 3 May, at least 20 civilians suffered pellet injuries in the same district during clashes with the Indian security forces that erupted after the killing of three militants from the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.
READ MORE: Indian Air Strike Killed 170 Militants in Pakistan: Italian Journalist
According to the data available on South Asia Terrorism Portal, at least 75 terrorists were eliminated in the counter-terror operations of Indian security forces in 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)