Pentagon Confirms Thursday Launch by DPRK of Multiple Ballistic Missiles

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday North Korea fired unidentified missiles from the country’s western province of North Pyongan.

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement, cited by Reuters, later in the day Pyongyang's multiple ballistic missiles launches. According to the US Department of Defence (DoD), the missiles flew about 300 km (185 miles) and landed in the ocean.

The North Korean official KCNA news agency said hours after the South Korean media reported about suspected short-range missiles launch that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has personally ordered the start of the drill on Thursday.

The launches followed the talks between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin in late April in Vladivostok, as well as the deadlocked denuclearization negotiations between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in February.

Earlier in May, North Korea carried several missile launches. The South said the missile ranges were from 43 to 124 miles.

North Korea has been subject to numerous UN and the US sanctions over the past 10 years for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled following the summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. An agreement was expected to be signed at the second summit, but Trump walked away from talks after Kim demanded the full removal of sanctions imposed on North Korea without pledging to denuclearize the sites that the United States had specified.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW