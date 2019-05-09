Register
22:09 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 31, 2018, file photo, tourists walk the beach of Maya Bay, Phi Phi Leh island in Krabi province, Thailand.

    Thailand’s Famed Maya Bay to Remain Closed to Tourists (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Thailand’s gorgeous Maya Bay will remain closed to tourists for another two years, the country’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) decided on Wednesday, after its initial year-long closure resulted in ecological recovery.

    The bay, on the uninhabited Koh Phi Phi Leh island of the Phi Phi island group, has long been on southern Thailand's tourist track, but it shot to fame after it was showcased in the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach." The number of visitors to the bay, a part of Thailand's Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, skyrocketed to up to 5,000 per day, according to the Bangkok Post.

    Prang Si Thep, Si Thep Historical Park, Phetchabun, Thailand, 2013
    © JJ Harrison (https://www.jjharrison.com.au/)
    Ancient Thai Heritage Site Threatened by Oil Drilling (PHOTOS)

    Websites like Hotels.com still warn visitors about the crowds at the small bay, saying, "On any given day at any time there will be 30+ speedboats and longtail boats on the beach, with large ferry boats carrying hundreds of snorkelers and sightseers moored in deeper water. Beautiful it is, secluded it isn't — thousands of people visit each day. Try to visit early in the morning or after 17:00 and you'll avoid the crowds."

    The 250-by-150-meter bay was overwhelmed by the hordes, the Thai government decided, and closed it to visitors in June 2018. The closure will be extended now to allow the reefs in the bay to continue to recover, and also to give the department time to develop infrastructure there, like toilets, walkways, an online ticketing system, a vessel monitoring system and a residence for park officials, according to Kasetsart University Assistant Professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a member of the DNP's marine park management advisory board.

    Temple in Thailand
    CC0
    Tourist Boom: Thailand Expects Record 41.4 Mln Visitors This Year After 2018 Surge

    Last year, when the bay was closed, Thamrongnawasawat described it as "like someone who has been working for decades and has never stopped" in an AP story that noted that many Thai marine parks in the area close during the rainy season from May to October, but that Maya Bay had remained open for the surge of tourists who wanted to see the famous site. "Overworked and tired, all the beauty of the beach is gone. We need a timeout for the beach."

    The DNP director general will have the final say on when the bay reopens, according to the National, and reports will be compiled every three months to assess how the natural wonder is holding up. When visitors are allowed in again, their numbers will be capped at 2,400, Thamrongnawasawat told the Bangkok Post. The seasonal reporting system will be used to determine a final, sustainable number of visitors to the iconic bay. 

    Tags:
    closed, coral reefs, island, tourism, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women Servicewomen During the Victory Day Parade
    Aerospace Servicewomen & Battle-Tested Hardware: 74th V-Day Parade in Moscow
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse