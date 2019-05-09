Robbers Posing as PM Modi Supporters Dupe Family in Indian State - Report

India is in the midst of a seven-phase voting process. With all political parties leaving no stone unturned to rally as much support as possible, campaigners are going door-to-door to persuade voters to back their candidates.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A man in the Indian state of Bihar paid dearly after he responded to a group of unknown visitors who knocked on his door, disguised as Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigners doing poll canvassing. Little did he know he would be welcoming robbers, says a report in Hindi news portal news18.com. The incident took place earlier this week on 5 May in the Siwan district of the state.

The robbers were chanting ‘Modi-Modi' outside Upender Raj's house and managed to enter the victim's property. The thieves reportedly attacked family members in the house before fleeing with the looted goods.

Local police are investigating the case, added the report.

Voting in the ongoing parliamentary elections is taking place in seven phases. Having started on 11 April, the election will last until 19 May. With five phases already completed, the remaining two phases of the election will be held respectively on 12 May and 19 May. The votes will be counted on 23 May 2019.