Gung Ho Spirit: Chinese Soldiers’ Training Video Goes Viral!

New Delhi (Sputnik): The video has been captioned "This is the incredibly strong soldier morale of China's PLA. They fear nothing."
This is the incredibly strong soldier morale of China’s PLA. 🇨🇳They fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/AZeMaTzhuC— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 8, 2019
The video has been viewed 257,000 times so far and been retweeted 318 times; however, it got just 1,829 likes.
In the video, a People's Liberation Army (PLA) trooper can be seen wearing a combat helmet and soldier vest going through a seemingly tough obstacle course and jumping into a deep water hole with gunfire sounds all around. The video began to get lots of views and responses, some tongue-in-cheek, from social media users.
Whatever! #puddles pic.twitter.com/gg0xMxqgOj— GjustG 💔 🐄 (@monkeyes2) May 8, 2019
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) May 8, 2019
Congrats China!
Your “soldiers” can handle…water. #lol pic.twitter.com/XtETQkcYk5— Sean Cory Cooper 🎭 🔥 (@SeanCoryCooper) May 8, 2019
Very good but need practise for not falling into holes 🙏
— Master Ding Dong (@MasterDingD) May 8, 2019
Good, they are still no match for our very own Vicar of Dibley!
— Pat19eighty4 (@Pat19eighty4) May 9, 2019
We do this for fun in Canada;)
— Ali Fitzgerald (@rollingstoneram) May 8, 2019
