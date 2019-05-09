Gung Ho Spirit: Chinese Soldiers’ Training Video Goes Viral!

A video on the ‘incredibly strong soldier morale’ released by China's state-run newspaper, The People’s Daily, has gone viral on the internet, evoking reactions far and wide.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The video has been captioned "This is the incredibly strong soldier morale of China's PLA. They fear nothing."

This is the incredibly strong soldier morale of China’s PLA. 🇨🇳They fear nothing. pic.twitter.com/AZeMaTzhuC — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 8, 2019

​The video has been viewed 257,000 times so far and been retweeted 318 times; however, it got just 1,829 likes.

In the video, a People's Liberation Army (PLA) trooper can be seen wearing a combat helmet and soldier vest going through a seemingly tough obstacle course and jumping into a deep water hole with gunfire sounds all around. The video began to get lots of views and responses, some tongue-in-cheek, from social media users.

