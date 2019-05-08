Biman Aircraft En Route From Bangladesh Crashes in Myanmar - Reports

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway during a go-around at Yangon International Airport, Xinhua agency reported.

Flight BG060, reportedly carrying 33 passengers, slid off the runway during landing at about 6:20 p.m. local time (around 12:00 GMT), according to the Daily Star.

There is still no information about victims in the accident. Firefighters and multiple ambulances have promptly arrived at the scene.

The Daily Star reported, citing sources at Biman, that several people, including a pilot of the aircraft, were injured.

Biman airway plane slipped off the Yangon international airport runway adue to the heavy rain during the landing, the plane has broken into 3 pieces, other flights can not land and now traffic in the air. #myanmar pic.twitter.com/554HQz9R9e — Hnin Yadana Zaw (@hninyadanazaw) 8 мая 2019 г.

​Photos of the accident at Yangon International Airport have already appeared online.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW