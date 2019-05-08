India to Begin 5G Trials in June for Three Months - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's key telecom majors — Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio — have been asked for a 5G network trial, which could later be extended to a year if they need more time to ensure network stabilisation, news portal News18.com reported.
The spectrum auction comes up in October. The allocation will take place in 15 days.
As of now, Jio is likely to partner with Samsung, Nokia with Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea with Ericsson for the trial, reported Indian daily Live Mint.
The Department of Telecom is yet to make any call on allowing the Chinese company Huawei to participate in the trial.
It is expected that telecommunication companies will be in a better position to judge shortcomings and network requirements.
