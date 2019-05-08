India to Begin 5G Trials in June for Three Months - Reports

The much-awaited network trial for 5G services in India is expected to start in June for three months. A panel of the country’s Telecom Ministry has recommended that major telecommunication firms begin a test run of this spectrum from next month, a media report said on Wednesday.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's key telecom majors — Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio — have been asked for a 5G network trial, which could later be extended to a year if they need more time to ensure network stabilisation, news portal News18.com reported.

READ MORE: Australia May Become Isolated Because of Rejection of Huawei — Expert

The spectrum auction comes up in October. The allocation will take place in 15 days.

© REUTERS / GREG BAKER India May Reject US Demand to Ban China’s Huawei - Report

So far, three equipment vendors — Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson — are expected to receive the 5G spectrum in the next 15 days. The network trial licenses will be issued in a few days.

As of now, Jio is likely to partner with Samsung, Nokia with Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea with Ericsson for the trial, reported Indian daily Live Mint.

READ MORE: Huawei Outspends Apple, Microsoft on Research and Development of 5G Network

The Department of Telecom is yet to make any call on allowing the Chinese company Huawei to participate in the trial.

It is expected that telecommunication companies will be in a better position to judge shortcomings and network requirements.