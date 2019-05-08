Sri Lanka: Ex-Army Man Held with Hundreds of Bullets, Swords

Two weeks after Sri Lanka witnessed terror bombings and the launch of police and army searches, hundreds of bullets, military uniforms, and swords are still being discovered in various parts of the country.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A retired army man with nearly 1,000 rounds of live ammunition in Sri Lanka's Nawagamuwa area was arrested on Wednesday while transporting bullets.

Police said that the suspect was carrying 205 rounds of T56 ammo, 640 rounds of 9mm ammo, 40 T56 training rounds, two T56 magazines, one 9mm magazine, and one air rifle.

Police have also found nearly 50 swords, a small gun and several other suspicious items in a public well near a mosque located close to the Premdasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Security personnel also recovered 30 swords and knives at Beruwala town in Sri Lanka's Western Province.

Earlier on Tuesday, police arrested two individuals with 1,116 military uniforms (camouflage) in Seeduwa during a search operation. The fatigues, resembling Air Force uniforms, were discovered when a lorry in the Raddolugama area was inspected.

Fresh discoveries are being made amid searches being conducted across the country after serial blasts left 253 killed and over 500 others injured. In a special statement in the parliament on Tuesday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe cautioned people, saying that although normalcy had returned, the country will not be free of global terrorism.