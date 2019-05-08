Bikini-Clad Indian Ex-Porn Star Sets the Temperature Soaring in Rajasthan

The gorgeous former adult movie star, Sunny Leone, is known for posting stunning visuals from her life on social media. She is currently on a work trip to north-west India.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Sunny Leone, who made a successful break from the porn industry into mainstream films, has perhaps recently felt like going down memory lane when she opted to go bikini-clad at a resort in Jaipur, the capital city of the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Wearing a floral printed bikini on a well-shaped figure, the Indian film actress preferred taking selfies. She posted a pic on Instagram, leaving her 21.1 million followers amazed. Her sensuous look has evoked over 1.5 million likes and over 22,000 comments in just one day!

She wrote in her Instagram post, "Pulled this bikini after a long time! Time for a swim in a my private villa pool here in Jaipur! Gorgeous resort!"

The photo, posted on Instagram, seems to have been clicked by someone while she was taking her selfie.

A couple of days ago, the bold beauty posted a video where she could be seen dancing as part of a troupe, with her son slung on her chest.

She had her baby fashionably strapped on her as she and her troupe danced along with actor-host Rannvijay Singha. The song was a hip Punjabi number called "Gaddi moudan ge".

She captioned the video, "Off to #mtvsplitsvilla season 12! #SunnyLeone #TikTokwithSunny #returnoftiktok".

After winning the hearts of the Hindi film audience in Bollywood, actress Sunny Leone has set her eyes on the south Indian movie industry. Her special dance sequence in the Malayalam film "Madhura Raja" was widely appreciated.

Sunny is currently gearing up for the release of her Tamil film "Veeramadevi".

Practice ride with this beautiful animal before shooting #veeramadevi did my own riding and stunts for this first look shoot! pic.twitter.com/O825Th6kYM — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 28, 2018

​