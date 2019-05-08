Indian Deputy Envoy to Pakistan Summoned to FM After Border Clashes

The news comes after earlier this month India and Pakistan exchanged heavy firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the vicinity of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal stated that the authorities had summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Wednesday. Islamabad has accused New Delhi of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, saying it has led to the death of at least 3 civilians, including 2 children.

Recent tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries escalated after the 14 February Pulwama attack in which at least 40 Indian security personnel were killed by terrorists. After Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the incident, India accused Islamabad of supporting the group, while Pakistan denied the accusations.