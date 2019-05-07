Australian Blogger SHAMED Over Turning up 'Half-Naked' at Restaurant

Opinions seem divided by an Australian restaurant’s “scantily” dressed guest, with some arguing that people should recognise the difference between underwear and sexy everyday clothes, and others pushing the idea that one should dress appropriately for an occasion.

Netizens threw tantrums at well-known Australian food blogger Karylle Banez over the excessively revealing clothes that she donned during a dinner at the restaurant Fine and Fettle, outside Adelaide, after the eatery's representatives reposted a photo of the woman on Facebook, having previously agreed with the blogger about a partnership post on Instagram.

The snapshot sports Banez sitting at the table in a top that looks strikingly like a bra, which couldn't escape netizens' attention. Many remarked that the choice of outfit was pure and simply outrageous:

"I get you have the rights to advertise whatever the way you would like to, but honestly putting a beautiful girl wearing a bra?" one user wrote on Facebook, with another apparently sharing the point of view:

"I think u have done a very poor job marketing what did not need a girl in a bra. You need to understand your target audience and it's not great when your food is served with a half-naked person at the table".

Another, however, attempted to counter the bitter criticism:

"It's not a bra it's a top. She's famous on Instagram for this sort of thing", the woman weighed in, adding that the blogger "goes around Adelaide restaurants looking hot and promoting", urging critics to "get over it".

Fine and Fettle also stood up in the woman's defence, posting:

"It was never our intention to offend, however, we also do not appreciate this type of offensiveness from our community. Karylle is not only a lovely person, but has always been a great supporter of Fine & Fettle. We do not discriminate full stop. Everyone is welcome to wear what they choose and should not be so superficially judged", the management posted, adding that their cuisine "has always spoken for itself".