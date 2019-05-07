Indian Technician Run Over By Aircraft While Towing to Hangar in Kuwait Dies

Kuwait Airways has launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the accident, which took place on Monday at Kuwait International Airport.

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a freak accident, an Indian youth working as a technician with Kuwait Airways was killed while towing a Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, reports the Newsminute.com. The deceased has been identified as Anand Ramachandran, a native of Thiruvananthapuram in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Anand was working as ground staff with the airline at Kuwait City airport. The accident took place on Monday at 3.10 pm local time.

In an official statement on Twitter, Kuwait Airways announced that deceased Anand was towing a Boeing 777 aircraft when the accident took place.

"The deceased had been carrying out the withdrawal of one of the B777 aircraft from Airport Square to Terminal 4 by means of equipment. Official authorities are investigating the subject to find out the cause of the death", the airline said.

​Pictures taken at the accident site indicate that the tow bar snapped during the operation. This caused the ground staff to fall from the tug vehicle and he was run over by the landing gear of the aircraft, the report added.

​Kuwait Airways has expressed regret at the tragic incident in their official statement.