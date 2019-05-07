Indian Court Penalises Hospital for Wrongly Declaring Man as HIV Positive

New Delhi (India): A consumer court in India has fined a top medical research hospital in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand for erroneously declaring in a medical report of a man that he was HIV inflicted. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh city was fined $864 for handing over a wrong diagnosis report, Indian news channel Times Now reported.
The court said that the hospital had "delivered inadequate services, thereby causing mental trauma to the complainant".
It asked the hospital to pay the fine within a month to the aggrieved patient, whose name was withheld, a resident of Bhagwanpur town in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand.
At AIIMS, he was told that he was HIV positive. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to another hospital where he was pronounced HIV negative. It was then that the man filed a complaint with the district consumer court.
He filed complaints against two hospitals — the Dr BBS Saini Kalawati Hospital and AIIMS Rishikesh.
A spokesperson of AIIMS Rishikesh said that the test result was a documentation error and that they would appeal against the judgment in the state consumer forum.
