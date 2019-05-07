Register
19:24 GMT +307 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F-35A stealth fighter jet, which Kyodo says is the same plane that crashed during an exercise on April 9, 2019, is seen at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Komaki Minami factory in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo June 2017

    Data From Japanese F-35A's Last Flight Still Missing as Parts of Black Box Found

    © REUTERS / Mandatory credit Kyodo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 91

    Japanese authorities launched an underwater search and recovery operation last month in an attempt to retrieve the wreckage of an F-35A fighter jet that crashed in the Pacific Ocean on 9 April.

    Fragments of a heavily damaged flight data recorder and a piece from the canopy of a Japanese Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) F-35A, which crashed last month, have been recovered from the Pacific Ocean, Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: What We Know About Mysterious Crash of F-35A off Japan

    According to the Kyodo news agency, the debris do not contain data from the final flight of the stealth jet, which was developed by US company Lockheed Martin Corp., and the search for the remaining parts of the black box will continue with US military support.

    This picture taken on June 5, 2017 shows the first F-35A stealth fighter assembled in Japan, unveiled at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries factory in Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture
    © AFP 2019 / STR / JIJI PRESS
    US Ready to Disclose Top-Secret F-35 Info to Japan Amid Search for Missing Jet – Report
    Some parts were retrieved "on or after 3 May", Iwaya said, adding, that the Defence Ministry "is studying (the parts), but at this point, the all-important memory (of the flight data recorder) has not been recovered".

    The minister then revealed that the US and Japanese militaries have used data from a seabed research ship owned by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, as well as a US-chartered special "diving support" vessel, the Van Gogh, for deep-sea operations to recover the fragments.

    The F-35A went down on 9 April, off Aomori Prefecture in north-eastern Japan, becoming the first reported case of a crash of this model. Despite the incident, Iwaya announced in mid-April that Tokyo would proceed with the purchase of American fighter jets.

    "At the moment, we have no information that could lead to a change in the plans [to purchase F-35A]. We do not intend to change our plans for the acquisition and deployment of such aircraft", the minister was cited by Kyodo.

    US and Japanese search-and-rescue teams previously managed to discover part of the plane's tail about 130 kilometres offshore the Misawa Air Base, while the rest of the fuselage, as well as the pilot are yet to be found.

    Related:

    US Ready to Disclose Top-Secret F-35 Info to Japan – Report
    Japan’s F-35s Made Seven Precautionary Landings Before Fighter Went Missing
    Fears F-35 Secrets in Danger Rise as US, Japan Yet to Track Missing Jet – Report
    Tags:
    fragments, parts, flight data recorder, debris, fighter jet, black boxes, flight, plane, aircraft, crash, Takeshi Iwaya, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse