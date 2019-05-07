Women Lawyers Protest Clean Chit to India’s Top Judge in Sexual Harassment Case

The demonstration was directed at the procedure adopted by the three-judge Supreme Court panel to deal with the sexual harassment case against Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A group of women lawyers in India's capital city of New Delhi on Tuesday staged a protest against an apex court judges' panel giving a clean chit to the country's chief justice, facing a sexual harassment charge levelled by a former woman employee of the court.

About 30 women lawyers, along with a group of journalists covering them, were detained by police when they refused to end their protest outside the country's Supreme Court.

The protest also motivated the police to impose Section 144 of India's Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, in the area to prevent further escalation.

​Protesting or demonstrating outside the apex court is not allowed. Also, Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four persons in an area.

The three-judge Supreme Court panel on Monday rejected the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Chief Justice Gogoi.

According to a report in the news portal Indiantoday.in, the woman had earlier decided not to take part in the in-house investigation as she was frightened by the proceedings. After yesterday's judgment, the female staffer, through a letter sent to various media outlets, said that her worst fears have come true and all her hopes for justice have been shattered.

"Today, my worst fears have come true, and all hopes of justice and redress from the highest court of the land have been shattered", she was quoted as saying by the report.

The Twitterati went berserk, with sharp reactions to the protest.

Entrepreneur and writer Alfarin Hvalman opined "may be, HE is not guilty, may be its a fake case, but still it needs to be addressed by someone at higher power".

Such a serious allegation on #CJI and TV media is not daring to pick that news?



And the best part, no one knows on what grounds the allegations are brushed off.



May be, HE is not guilty, may be its a fake case, but still it needs to be addressed by someone at higher power. — Alfarin Hvalman (@ManuWriter) May 7, 2019

​Raj, another user, however, pointed out the questioning activists casting aspersions on the three-judge panel of the Supreme Court.

#CJI @TimesNow senior lawyer Aryaman Sundaram hits nail on so called activists questioning SC in-house panel. Shame on lawyer thugs who think it's their way or highway — Raj (@JAI1267) May 6, 2019

​Quickest Judgement done ever in the history of Free India. Ranjan Gagoi — Accused, Investigated, Judgement sealed!



I wish all the cases in the courts were cleared so quick. pic.twitter.com/4NFKYSEp1g — Deepak Nambiar (@DPKNAMBIAR) May 7, 2019 The 5 Bench headed by Gogogogi ruled to break tradition of not allowing women between of 10-50 in #Sgabarimala by 4/5. He with cronies got punishment of insulting an age old tradition of Hindus. His trouble will not get over soon. Karma Karma Bhalam Mr Gigigugi 😂😂😂😂😂 — Chowkidar🇮🇳G V Nair (@gvnair91) May 7, 2019 ​This case against CJI shud be fairly & thoroughly investigated. If CJI is found guilty he shud be penalised,

but…

if complaint is found to be fake then, What shud be punishment for her(including her supporters also) for ruining reputation of a prominent person? — M.A. (Entire Political Sc) (@Anti_Bhakti) May 7, 2019 ​

​Some, however, are also came out in support of the Supreme Court chief justice and the inquiry panel.

Sreejith E K was one among those who opined that there was also a need to act against the woman if she was falsely accusing the chief justice of India.

Lots of people have different opinion about the sexual harassment judgement against CJI. My question is, why don't the judiciary is not taking any action against the person who given wrong case against the honorable CJI? #CJI #ChiefJusticeofIndia — Sreejith E K (@SreejithEK2) May 7, 2019

