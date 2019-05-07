US Returning Substantial Money to Malaysia in 1MDB Fund Case

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – Washington has partly returned and will be returning considerable amounts of monies as the first tranche of funds recovered from seized assets related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) company, Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Government of Malaysia is pleased to announce that the Government of the United States of America (US) has returned, and will be returning substantial monies to Malaysia, representing the first instalment of funds recovered from asset seizures related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) under the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative of the US Department of Justice (DOJ)", the statement reads.

Thomas added that the first tranche amounted to $57 million.

"The first tranche of returned funds of USD57,036,688.68 was credited into the 1MDB asset recovery account, a segregated trust account, opened specifically for this purpose … The DOJ is in the process of remitting a further sum of USD139 million … Thus, Malaysia has recovered USD 322 million (some RM1.3 billion) worth of 1MDB assets since the investigation into 1MDB effectively began after 14th General Election in May 2018", the statement says.

