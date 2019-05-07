7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Papua New Guinea - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has been registered near Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey said in a statement.

The quake took place at 21:19 GMT on Monday, around 33 kilometers (20.5 miles) to the north-west of the town of Bulolo. The epicenter was located at the depth of 126.9 kilometers.

No immediate statement on any damage or casualties was made.

Prelim M7.2 Earthquake eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea May-06 21:19 UTC, updates https://t.co/m2bq7LCfxC — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 6, 2019

The USGS-linked Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat after the quake, according to Reuters.

​Papua New Guinea lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire — an area in the Pacific Ocean heavily subject to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. 90 percent of all seismic activities occur in this region.