Register
23:40 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan Air Forces Ac-208 (File Photo)

    US-Based Training for Afghan Pilots Halted as Half of Class Goes AWOL in America

    © Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A pilot training program at a Texas airfield for the Afghan Air Force has quietly been moved back to Afghanistan after nearly half of the class went AWOL. Many of them fled to Canada and requested asylum. A journalist told Sputnik it was a sign of just how fast both conditions in the country and its military are deteriorating.

    According to a quarterly report published April 30 by the US government's oversight group SIGAR, or the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, 40% of Afghan pilots brought to the US for special training disappeared from the classroom, going absent without leave, or AWOL.

    Afghan security police (File)
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Afghanistan’s Anti-Corruption Center is Corrupt - SIGAR

    "Those students that did not go AWOL were pulled back to Afghanistan to complete their training: as a result, only one class graduated from the US-based program," SIGAR noted. "The second and third classes will continue and finish their training in Afghanistan."

    The program began in September and was operated by defense contractor Northrop Grumman out of Texas' Meacham Field, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The pilots were learning to fly the AC-208, a military version of Cessna's A-208 prop-driven plane used by Afghanistan's growing air force as a ground attack aircraft.

    However, the problem of Afghan trainees going AWOL in the US is nothing new. An October 2017 report by SIGAR highlighted the fact that 152 of the 320 pilots brought to the US by that time had gone AWOL, with 82 of them remaining unaccounted for at that time. Those pilots were training at other airfields, including Lackland Air Force Base, also in Texas. However, the April 30, 2019, report mentions no numbers.

    One of the most common reasons given has been that either the pilots or their families were threatened by the Taliban, according to SIGAR, citing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

    Security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Taliban insurgents staged a coordinated attack targeting a security firm in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing people and wounding others.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Trying to ‘Cover Up a Problem’: US Stops Reporting Afghan District Control Data

    "Why not?" journalist and author Daniel Lazare told Sputnik Monday. "They're all too aware that the US military role in Afghanistan is going to end badly, so why not get out while there's still time?"

    "Afghan pilots going AWOL during training in the US are an indication of how fast conditions are deteriorating in Afghanistan and how the military is deteriorating, too," Lazare said, calling attention to increasing Taliban control and reach in the country and rampant corruption.

    "So troop levels and morale are sinking while casualties and corruption climb," the journalist stated. "It's not a pretty picture, but what can one expect of a military adventure that has lacked a raison d'être from the get-go?"

    According to a January article by the New York Times, the US has sunk nearly $8 billion into building Afghanistan's air force since 2007, from pilot training to buying dozens of aircraft to equip it, including A-29 Super Tucano ground attack planes and the munitions they need to attack Taliban targets and other militant groups.

    Related:

    At Least 30 Civilians Killed in US Airstrikes in Afghanistan - Official
    Netizens Decry Report Placing India On Par With Afghanistan in Religious Freedom
    Three Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Militant Strike From Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Taliban, threats, AWOL, school, flight, pilots, A-29 Super Tucano, AC-208 Combat Caravan, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Afghan Air Forces, Daniel Lazare, Afghanistan, Fort Worth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse