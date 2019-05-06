Register
22:10 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US nuclear weapons test in Nevada in 1957

    No Thanks: China Dismisses Notion That It Will Join Russia, US in Nuclear Talks

    CC BY 2.0 / International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    A top Chinese official this week rejected the suggestion that China would be participating in discussions with Russia and the US on limiting nuclear arms, saying that it has no intention to "take part in any trilateral negotiations."

    Geng Shuang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a daily briefing that potential negotiations over Beijing's nuclear stockpile were at the "lowest level" of its national security needs. China's nuclear arsenal can't be compared to those of Moscow or Washington.

    "China opposes any country talking out of turn about China on the issue of arms control, and will not take part in any trilateral negotiations on a nuclear disarmament agreement," Geng said, responding to an inquiry on recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks after a NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    NATO Chief Rules Out Moving New Nuclear Arms to Europe

    The official went on to say that China has advocated for the complete prohibition and the thorough destruction of nuclear weapons. Reuters also reported that Geng said countries with the largest hoards of nuclear weapons have a responsibility to "reduce nuclear weapons in a verifiable and irreversible manner."

    Following a phone conversation last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump told reporters that both leaders spoke on the possibility of striking up a new nuclear accord "very shortly," and that China could be added into the talks at a later time.

    "I think we're going to probably start up something very shortly between Russia and ourselves, maybe to start off, and I think China will be added down the road," Trump said on Friday. "We'll be talking about nonproliferation. We'll be talking about a nuclear deal of some kind. And I think it will be a very comprehensive one."

    "We're talking about a nuclear agreement where we make less and they make less. And maybe even where we get rid of some of the tremendous firepower that we have right now," he added.

    Trump previously broached the subject in early April when he hosted Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks, the Washington Examiner reported. At the time, Liu showed interest in the matter, saying that he thought "it is a very good idea."

    The Soviets deployed hundreds of mobile, SS-20 intermediate force missile launchers in the 1980s--with three nuclear warheads on each missile and reloads for each launcher
    © Photo: Edward L. Cooper
    US Should Consider Consequences of Leaving Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia - Berlin

    Mention of trilateral nuclear arms talks comes as uncertainty grows regarding whether the 2011 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), which is set to expire in two years, will be extended by five years by either Russia or the US. The Obama-era treaty caps the number of nuclear warheads Russia and the US can deploy at 1,550. The agreement also places limitations on the usage of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and ICBM launchers.

    In January 2019, the Trump administration announced that the US was officially withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, alleging that Russia had broken the terms of the 1987 agreement. Addressing the matter during his State of the Union speech, Trump stressed that Russia had "repeatedly violated" the terms of the treaty, a claim which Russia has rejected.

    Following the INF Treaty announcement, Kevin Kamps, Beyond Nuclear's radioactive waste watchdog, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that if the New START treaty "goes away, too, it's like a whole new day in this regard, and we could see a full-on arms race between all these countries."

    Related:

    Prof. Doubts China Would Like Trump's 'Grand Nuclear Deal' Proposal
    Trump Eyes Major Nuclear Deal With Russia, China - Reports
    China Presents Its Top-Notch Nuclear Sub, Destroyer in Navy Day Parade
    Saudis May Turn to China, Russia if US Bans Nuclear Technology Transfer – Journo
    China to Start Construction of Its 1st Floating Nuclear Power Plant - Reports
    Tags:
    New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, New START, Geng Shuang, Russia, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse