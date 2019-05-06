Cobra Lays Eggs on Indian Road, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi (Sputnik): The snake was discovered at a school teacher's house in Maddur town in the Mandya district of the Indian state of Karnataka. Being unsure of what should be his next step, the teacher beckoned a local snake expert named Prasanna Kumar. As he neared the snake, it started heading straight into the middle of the street while laying eggs.
According to local media, the snake was caught and released in a nearby forest. The snake catcher reportedly took the eggs, stating that they would be released once they hatch.
Social media users expressed shock at the incident, lamenting that humans have taken up the habitat of wild animals forcing them to come out into the open.
Sad that we have taken up all their habitat leaving them with little alternative
