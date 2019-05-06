Cobra Lays Eggs on Indian Road, Video Goes Viral

Many people on social media were amazed to watch a pregnant snake laying eggs on a street in the Indian state of Karnataka. The video was filmed by a school teacher, and since being posted on social media, it’s been attracting gazes.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The snake was discovered at a school teacher's house in Maddur town in the Mandya district of the Indian state of Karnataka. Being unsure of what should be his next step, the teacher beckoned a local snake expert named Prasanna Kumar. As he neared the snake, it started heading straight into the middle of the street while laying eggs.

According to local media, the snake was caught and released in a nearby forest. The snake catcher reportedly took the eggs, stating that they would be released once they hatch.

Social media users expressed shock at the incident, lamenting that humans have taken up the habitat of wild animals forcing them to come out into the open.

Ssscary Situation: Cobra Snake Lays 14 Eggs in Middle of Busy Karnataka Road https://t.co/9NpJ2coIkY.

Sad that we have taken up all their habitat leaving them with little alternative — Vivek Agarwal (@Permianpristine) May 6, 2019

