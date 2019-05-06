Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Snaps of When She 'MET' Nick

One of the fashion elite’s brightest nights was at the MET Gala, where Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra “met” American singer/songwriter Nick Jonas for the first time, back in 2017. The sultry queen posted photos of her past appearances at the glamour fundraiser event, which is held every year in New York.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has inundated her Instagram page with photographs of vivid memories from MET Gala events of 2017 and 2018 that she participated in. It was on the carpets of the 2017 iteration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, which is how MET Gala is officially called, where she and Nick met for the first time.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Pecks Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards

Here, Priyanka Chopra donned a Ralph Lauren trench coat with Nick Jonas when they "MET" at MET 2017.

Some glitzy photos of the same event with the long flowing Ralph Lauren creation.

At MET 2018, Priyanka chose Ralph Lauren again, but this time with a dark velvet gown having a bejewelled hood. With her make-up, she walked with golden glittering eyelids.

As per media reports, the couple will once again grace the MET Gala on Monday. They will not just be there as guests, but would also co-host the elite fashion event.