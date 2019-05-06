Register
    Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York

    Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Snaps of When She 'MET' Nick

    One of the fashion elite’s brightest nights was at the MET Gala, where Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra “met” American singer/songwriter Nick Jonas for the first time, back in 2017. The sultry queen posted photos of her past appearances at the glamour fundraiser event, which is held every year in New York.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has inundated her Instagram page with photographs of vivid memories from MET Gala events of 2017 and 2018 that she participated in. It was on the carpets of the 2017 iteration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, which is how MET Gala is officially called, where she and Nick met for the first time.

    Here, Priyanka Chopra donned a Ralph Lauren trench coat with Nick Jonas when they "MET" at MET 2017.

    Met 2017

    Some glitzy photos of the same event with the long flowing Ralph Lauren creation.

    Met 2017

    Met 2017

    At MET 2018, Priyanka chose Ralph Lauren again, but this time with a dark velvet gown having a bejewelled hood. With her make-up, she walked with golden glittering eyelids.

    Met 2018

    Met 2018

    As per media reports, the couple will once again grace the MET Gala on Monday. They will not just be there as guests, but would also co-host the elite fashion event.

