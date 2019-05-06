Chinese Romance With Indian Movies on the Wane - Reports

Having witnessed a successful stint in 2017 and 2018, Indian films now appear to be witnessing a beating in China with the local audience seeming to not be showing much interest anymore. The development is significant, with China being second only to the US in the world’s biggest movie market category.

The Chinese movie screening schedule does not have Indian movies in its line-up for the current holiday season. The only Indian movie released this year in the country is "Andhadhun".

A spurt in interest in Bollywood movies was observed in 2017, when after a long trend where the Chinese screening calendar featured just one or two Indian movies annually, a total of 10 Indian films were screened in the country.

Prior to this, from 2011 to 2017 there were only eight movies that made it to Chinese cinemas.

The uptrend began with "Dangal", released in 2017, which grossed 1.3 billion yuan ($193 million approx.) in China, an amount which was 60 percent of the movie's global revenue, the media report revealed.

"Dangal" was the frontrunner and rejuvenator of interest in Indian movies in China.

Some Indian films did well in 2018 at the Chinese box office. The Secret Superstar, which went into cinemas in January, made some 747 million yuan. Movies that were hits in India like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Hindi Medium" also did brisk business in China.

The two movies grossed 285 million yuan and 210 yuan respectively.

Indian actor Aamir Khan, who starred in the highly successful "Dangal", could not repeat the same magic with his new film "Thugs of Hindostan" in late 2018, although parts of the movie were tailored to suit Chinese tastes.