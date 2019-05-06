Register
14:26 GMT +306 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan (2nd R) and Priyanka Chopra (2nd L) dance at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban late on January 9, 2011 to mark the anniversary of the arrival of Indians in South Africa 150 years ago.

    Chinese Romance With Indian Movies on the Wane - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Alexander Joe
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Having witnessed a successful stint in 2017 and 2018, Indian films now appear to be witnessing a beating in China with the local audience seeming to not be showing much interest anymore. The development is significant, with China being second only to the US in the world’s biggest movie market category.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Going by the comparative number of film releases in China, the Chinese audience is losing interest in Bollywood movies, according to a report in Global Times.

    The Chinese movie screening schedule does not have Indian movies in its line-up for the current holiday season. The only Indian movie released this year in the country is "Andhadhun".

    READ MORE: Chinese Restaurant-Goer Melts Indian Hearts With Classic Bollywood Song

    A spurt in interest in Bollywood movies was observed in 2017, when after a long trend where the Chinese screening calendar featured just one or two Indian movies annually, a total of 10 Indian films were screened in the country.

    Prior to this, from 2011 to 2017 there were only eight movies that made it to Chinese cinemas.

    Indian Bollywood actor Aamir Khan interacts with the media during the promotion of the upcoming biographical sports drama Hindi film Dangal in Mumbai on November 28, 2016.
    © AFP 2019 / STR
    Indian Filmmakers Set Eyes on Chinese Market
    The uptrend began with "Dangal", released in 2017, which grossed 1.3 billion yuan ($193 million approx.) in China, an amount which was 60 percent of the movie's global revenue, the media report revealed.

    "Dangal" was the frontrunner and rejuvenator of interest in Indian movies in China.

    Some Indian films did well in 2018 at the Chinese box office. The Secret Superstar, which went into cinemas in January, made some 747 million yuan. Movies that were hits in India like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", and "Hindi Medium" also did brisk business in China.

    READ MORE: Indian Film Dangal Scripts New History In Chinese Cinema

    The two movies grossed 285 million yuan and 210 yuan respectively.

    Indian actor Aamir Khan, who starred in the highly successful "Dangal", could not repeat the same magic with his new film "Thugs of Hindostan" in late 2018, although parts of the movie were tailored to suit Chinese tastes.

    Related:

    Porn-Star-Turned-Bollywood-Actress to Debut in South Indian Movies
    Indian Illustrator Celebrates Strong Female Characters in Movies
    Indian man sets world record for watching movies
    Renowned Bollywood Director Karan Johar Says Wants to Shoot Movies in Russia
    Tags:
    audience, Bollywood, movies, popularity, Amir Khan, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Hot Girls, Dinosaurs, and Spartans: 2019 Snowy Bikini Festival
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse