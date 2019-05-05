'I Am With Him': Trump Is Confident in Kim Jong-un After DPRK’s Latest Launch

Trump tweeted that “anything in this very interesting world is possible” but he believed in Kim Jong-un and that the North Korea leader did not want to break the promises they made with the US President.

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 мая 2019 г.

North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles off its east coast on Saturday morning. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the projectiles travelled from 43 to 124 miles before falling into the sea between North Korea and Japan. However, the JSC avoided the word "missiles" in its later statements.

North Korea's Kim Lays Wreath at Military Glory Memorial in Vladivostok, Russia

Saturday’s launch comes weeks after North Korea announced it had conducted a test launch of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" that was personally overseen by Kim.

Earlier Trump expressed confidence that the denuclearization deal with North Korea was still possible, despite the reports about Pyongyang’s missile launches. However, their two summits — in Singapore in 2018 and in Vietnam earlier this year — have yet to produce any concrete deal beyond a vow that Washington and Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.