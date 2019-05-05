Afghan Forces Kill Leader in Charge of Daesh Activities in Central Asia- Reports

The militant, identified as Mufti Uzbek, was killed during an operation in Dahana-e-Ghori village of Baghlan province in the north-east of the country on Friday night, the Khaama Press news agency reported late Saturday.
READ MORE: Russian Security Services: Daesh Picked N Afghanistan as New Centre of Caliphate
The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces, supported by the US-led coalition, have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.
*Terrorist groups banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
