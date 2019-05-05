DPRK Drills Aimed at Testing Large-Calibre Long-Range MLRS - State Media

"The purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and the accuracy of striking duty performance of large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons by defence units in the frontline area and on the eastern front and the combat performance of arms and equipment and to more powerfully arouse the entire army to the movement for becoming crackshots with the drill as an occasion and thus put it at combat readiness posture all the time," the statement said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was observing the drill, the agency added.

On Saturday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that Pyongyang had launched several short-range missiles from the city of Wonsan toward the Sea of Japan. However, the JSC avoided the word "missiles" in its later statements. The unidentified projectiles reportedly flew from 43 to 124 miles.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the denuclearization deal with North Korea was still possible, despite the reports about Pyongyang’s missile launches.