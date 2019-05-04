5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Coast of Japan's Hokkaido Island

This is the second time the Japanese island has been hit by an earthquake in the past two months.

Japan's northernmost Hokkaido island was hit on Saturday by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. According to the USGS, the epicentre of the quake was 59 kilometres below the surface of the sea near the city of Nemuro. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake.

On 27 April, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the island, but no casualties or material were reported. The epicentre of the April quake was located 46 kilometres (about 29 miles) north-west of Shizunai town at a depth of 121.5 kilometres.