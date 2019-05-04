New Emperor of Japan Naruhito Addresses People With 1st Speech

"I am pleased to see you after assuming the throne and deeply thank you for your congratulations. I pray for your health and happiness, and also for our country, together with other countries, to strive for peace and achieve even greater prosperity," the emperor said.
The live broadcast of the event was conducted by the NHK broadcaster.
On Wednesday, Naruhito succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne, the throne of the Emperor of Japan, and pledged to stand with Japanese people. His father, 85-year-old Emperor Akihito, abdicated the previous day, becoming the first Japanese monarch to do so in over 200 years. Prince Naruhito's ascension marks the end of the Heisei era and the beginning of the Reiwa era which means "beautiful harmony."
