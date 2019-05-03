Pakistan Accuses India of Politicising Anti-Terror Finance Watchdog

Islamabad has expressed deep concern over India’s attempts to influence the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to act against Pakistan after its Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar was declared a global terrorist.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Intrigued by Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's demand on Thursday to blacklist Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Friday said that this technical forum is being politicised by New Delhi.

"India has made several efforts in the past as well to politicise the proceedings at FATF. Prior to the FATF plenary meeting in February 2019, India circulated its own assessment of Pakistan's progress and solicited immediate support for "blacklisting" Pakistan," a statement issued by Pakistan Foreign Ministry read.

Pakistan blamed the Indian government for calculated leaks to Indian media about the proceedings of FATF in the past, "which are strictly confidential".

"India's attempts to politicise the proceedings in FATF against Pakistan call into question its credentials for co-chairing and being a member of the Asia Pacific Joint Group that reviews the progress made by Pakistan to implement the FATF Action Plan," the ministry further added.

Pakistan has urged FATF to ensure that the process remains fair, unbiased and firmly grounded in the technical criteria of the forum. There are technical sessions of the FATF scheduled in mid-May wherein it will review the progress made by Pakistan's Imran Khan-led government against money laundering.

On Thursday, the Indian finance minister said India would definitely want Pakistan to be downgraded on the FATF list. Jaitley made the statement in reference to the UN decision in which JeM chief Azhar was declared a global terrorist.

In February, the FATF said Pakistan "does not demonstrate a proper understanding" of terrorism financing risks posed by Daesh*, al-Qaeda*, Jamaat-ud Dawa, Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, the Haqqani Network, and persons affiliated with the Taliban*."

Nevertheless, the Paris-based group had also commended the work done since 2018 when it placed Pakistan on the grey list.

