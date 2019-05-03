Cyclone 'Fani' Packs a Whallop, Causing Havoc After Landfall in India (VIDEOS)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Cyclone 'Fani', categorised by India's Meteorological Department as 'extremely severe', made landfall on the eastern coast of India at 8 a.m. local time on Friday. According to India's Meteorological Department, the intensity of the cyclone will continue to diminish over time.
Various videos, shot at around 10:30 a.m. local time at the National Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of of the state of Odisha, show the cyclone once it crossed into the Indian mainland.
Forecast is saying, the worst is yet to come.— Aman Pratap Singh (@ultimateaps) May 3, 2019
What can be more frightening than this? This is the same Hall in our hostel in which we watched yesterday #MIvSRH match. #CycloneFani #Cyclone #CycloneFaniUpdates @TimesNow @aajtak @abpnewstv @ndtv @Nidhi @anjanaomkashyap pic.twitter.com/Q2QQX8ff8b
Other videos of the cyclone making landfall off the Odisha coast were uploaded to social media.
A crane in Z1 falling on a near by building in Bhubaneswar.#CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/FeaRYJnEmH— Satyopriyo Dash (@satyopriyodash) May 3, 2019
#Digha today! #CycloneFani! Prayers for all those facing the cyclone for the next few days!! pic.twitter.com/m002l6uLrp— Rati Misra (@ratimisra) May 3, 2019
"#CycloneFani storms through #Puri #Odisha— Sandeep Mishra (@08sandeepmishra) May 3, 2019
Landing speed — 175 kmph.#FaniCyclone #Fani pic.twitter.com/ceQ82bOAnL"
Jai Jagannath…….thats the only thing we can say right now….#Fani #FaniCyclone @IMDb pic.twitter.com/fXYKIj7nQC— Nishan Kedia (@KDnishan) May 3, 2019
Video clip of a roof being blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar due to #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone #FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/97c5ELQJ46— Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 3, 2019
#WATCH: Visuals of heavy rainfall and strong winds from Balipatna in Khurda after #CycloneFani made a landfall in Odisha's Puri. pic.twitter.com/g9gXHbpqu5— ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019
