Cyclone 'Fani' Packs a Whallop, Causing Havoc After Landfall in India (VIDEOS)

More than a million people have already been evacuated in the wake of the extremely severe cyclone. The massive storm is weakening as it makes its way further into India, and no loss of life has been reported so far.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Cyclone 'Fani', categorised by India's Meteorological Department as 'extremely severe', made landfall on the eastern coast of India at 8 a.m. local time on Friday. According to India's Meteorological Department, the intensity of the cyclone will continue to diminish over time.

Various videos, shot at around 10:30 a.m. local time at the National Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of of the state of Odisha, show the cyclone once it crossed into the Indian mainland.

Other videos of the cyclone making landfall off the Odisha coast were uploaded to social media.

