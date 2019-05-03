Malaysia Frees Woman Accused in Killing of N Korea Kim's Half-Brother - Reports

Doan Thi Huong, 30, was charged along with another suspected woman, Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, of poisoning Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February 2017 with the help of what investigators believed to be a VX nerve agent.
In March, Siti Aisyah was released after a Malaysian court dropped the charges against her.
While the prosecution insisted that the two women were well-trained assassins and knowingly sprayed the toxic agent into Kim's face, Aisyah and Doan pleaded not guilty and said that they believed they were a part of a prank for a reality TV show when they attacked Kim.
