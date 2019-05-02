Register
20:17 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pantsir-S1 air defence system, full-track chasis

    Pakistan Set to Buy Russian Surface-to-Air Missiles to Boost Defence - Report

    © Photo : Wikipedia/Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110

    The urgency to purchase new air defence systems arose after the Indian airstrike in Balakot during which over a dozen Mirage 2000 aircraft of Indian Air Force crossed the border and destroyed alleged terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, the media outlet reports.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Pakistan is set to finalise a multi-million defence deal with Russia in which it may buy surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and anti-artillery weapon systems, ZeeNews reported on Wednesday citing an Indian defence official.

    A Pakistan defence team will visit Pakistan to finalise the purchase plan of Russian-made Pantsir air defence systems from Moscow, added the report.

    READ MORE: IAF Review Claims India Struck 5 Targets in Balakot Airstrike — Report

    "Pakistan is buying the latest and modernised weapons system to counter India. Pakistan is eyeing to procure tanks to anti-aircraft guns and surface-to-air missile system from Russia," an Indian Defence Ministry official told the Zee News TV channel.

    An Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG-21 passes near Sukhoi-30 fighter jets before a drill for Air Force Day celebrations in Kalikunda IAF airbase around 170 km west of Kolkata on 29 September, 2011
    © AFP 2019 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    IAF Report Calls for Boosting Jets' 'Tech Assymetry' After Dogfight With Pak
    The Pantsir, a self-propelled combined gun/missile system that is mounted on 8×8 trucks, is designed for the air defence of small military units and areas against enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and precision guided weapons. It is also used to reinforce air defence groupings when repelling massive air attacks.

    It has a detection range of 36 km to over 40 km and can destroy enemy targets at distance of 20-30 km. A single truck-mounted system has enough missiles to destroy an entire navy or marine squadron of F/A-18 Hornets.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Test Fires Its Own Anti-Ship Cruise Missile in North Arabian Sea

    Russia has already sold this advanced air defence system to the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and, Syria.

    Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours rose to an unprecedented level following a terrorist attack by the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) terrorist organisation on an Indian security personnel convoy on 14 February, killing 40 Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir. India launched an airstrike on 26 February in Pakistan's Balakot area, targeting apparent terror camps. Pakistan retaliated the following day with airstrikes in India.

    Related:

    India, Pakistan Exchange Heavy Fire, Shelling along Line of Control
    No Evidence of India Using Afghanistan to Hurt Pakistan - US Official
    Pakistan Warns India of Much 'Stronger Response' in Case of Fresh Conflict
    India Should Not 'Test Our Resolve': Pakistan Army to India on Nuclear Threat
    Tags:
    defence capabilities, procurement, surface to air-missile, India, Russia, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse