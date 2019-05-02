Priyanka Chopra Pecks Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas was performing Suckers with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas at the awards while Priyanka was dancing, and the couple eventually pecked romantically.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and the Jonas Brothers performed live.

At the Wednesday night award ceremony, the Bollywood beauty and her singer hubby suddenly kissed each other while the Jonas Brothers were performing.

​Priyanka was draped in white silver sequined gown from Zuhair Murad from their Spring 2019 couture collection which, unfortunately for her fans, is not available for online purchase.

Nick was donning a checkered suit, and the coupled posed together for a few photographs to mark the occasion.

As the Jonas Brothers finished their performance, the J-Sisters treated them with gleeful applause, appreciation and admiration — a performance of their own caught on camera.