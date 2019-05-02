Pakistan's National Airline ‘A Taste of Home’ Promotion Gets Trolled Viciously

New Delhi (Sputnik): A recent advertisement by Pakistan's national carrier trying to woo passengers by promising them ‘a taste of home' through an ad creative that looked more like ‘a taste for a British home' has backfired, with waves of trolling by social media users.
The original ad read, "Just when you start missing it, we serve you a taste of home! A dash of salt and little bit of pepper, we tantalize your taste buds with our delicious meal to welcome the glorious morning! #PIA #BreakfastWithPIA."
— PIA (@Official_PIA) May 1, 2019
Ridiculing of the the Twitter promotion came fast and hard, with many poking fun at the failed ad.
— Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) May 1, 2019
— Usman Syed (@_UsmanSyed_) May 1, 2019
— Asif Ilyas (@tenmen1010) May 1, 2019
— Asma Ali Zain (@asmaalizain) May 1, 2019
— 😉 (@Esplayn_PaK) May 1, 2019
Pretty impressive! But since when has baked beans and sausages become taste of home? We’re talking about home as in Pakistan right?🤦♀️
— Jabeen Niaz (@jabeen_niaz) May 1, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)