Register
20:17 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on March 12, 2017, shows an Iranian tanker docking at the platform of the oil facility in the Khark Island, on the shore of the Gulf

    US Sanctions on Iran: India Ready to Procure Crude Oil from 'Other' Countries

    © AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    3114

    Last Saturday, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to extend their sanctions waiver for Iranian crude oil imports after the 2 May deadline but didn't receive a response from Washington.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said the country has drawn up a robust plan to compensate for the reduction in energy imports from Iran, adding that it is well prepared to deal with the situation.

    READ MORE: Iran Takes Steam Out of US Sanctions, Boosts Gas Sales to Neighbours

    "There will be additional supplies from other major oil producing countries based on robust plan which has been drawn up by the petroleum ministry. The aspects related to the amount of oil which will be imported by India from different countries are the matters of operational details," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a weekly media briefing.

    ​Nevertheless, the spokesperson said the country will continue to engage the US on the matter. 

    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Iran Warns Using Oil Cuts as Weapon Could Collapse OPEC
    The spokesperson, however, did not categorically mention whether the country will bring down its Iranian crude imports to zero as per the US sanctions.

    "Whatever decision we take, it will the combination of different factors. Energy security is one of them. Commercial consideration will be number two and the third will be economic interests in mind," he added.

    Sources told Sputnik that the US has said that India's "escrow account" used for Rupee-Rial trade cannot be operated after 2 May.

    Earlier, India had an option to trade in its national currency to escape the sanctions.

    During the wave of previous sanctions, India revived an arrangement of making payments via an account in the UCO Bank in India, which does not have international exposure and is not connected to SWIFT (Society for World Interbank Financial Telecommunication System).

    READ MORE: Trump, Abe Confirm Joint Desire to Eliminate Iran Oil Imports — Report

    In November 2018, the Trump administration issued temporary waivers to eight countries, including India, allowing them to purchase Iranian oil without the risk of being sanctioned for 180 days.

    India is the second biggest importer of Iranian crude, only behind China. The country has reportedly limited its oil imports from the Islamic Republic from 452,000 down to 300,000 barrels per day to meet the conditions of the 180-day US waiver.

    India is the world's third largest importer of crude oil, with over 60 per cent of its oil coming from the Middle East.

    Related:

    India's Crude Imports From Iran Jumped 48% in June Despite US Pressure -Minister
    Saudi Arabia Makes Bid for Asian Crude Market Amid Iran Sanctions Fears – Report
    US Seeks to Replace Iran's Falling Oil Sales With Crude Exports - Special Envoy
    Crude Games: Why US Attempt to Flood Oil Market to Hurt Iran Will Backfire
    Tags:
    waiver, oil imports, deadline, sanctions, Mike Pompeo, Sushma Swaraj, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse